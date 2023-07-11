Annual Gahrebazi organised at new venue

Despite a change of venue, the traditional Gahrebazi or horse-cart race was organised with much pomp and show on the first Monday of the sacred month of Sawan in Sangam city. Against the usual CMP Degree College-MLN Medical College stretch, the annual event was held near the new Yamuna bridge in the Arail area of the city this time.

The annual horse-cart race underway in Prayagraj’s Arail area on Monday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The change of venue was because the administration did not give permission for the race owing to ongoing construction work at the railway under bridge (RUB) near Niranjan Cinema Hall. The office-bearers of the Gahrebazi association then decided to hold the race at the Parade Ground, where the army officials denied permission. Later, Arail was chosen to host the race.

The high-spirited race saw Badre Alam’s ‘Sultan’ and that of Karma resident Khalil, also named ‘Sultan’, and Satti Chaura resident Murari Maharaj’s horse ‘Udaan’ vie for the top spot.

The audience cheered the horse carts chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ all through the way. Convenor of the District Gahrebazi Association Baba Awasthi said the number of spectators was less this year due to the change of venue.

“The race is a symbol of Prayagraj’s ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehjeeb’ that has helped people of all faiths and communities live and thrive together in the city. And this tradition of race would never be allowed to die,” he added.