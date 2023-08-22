UP: 6-year-old boy dies after falling into open soak pit

A six-year-old boy died in Rath area of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh after he fell into a soak pit near his house on Monday night.

Representational image.

The round pit was six feet deep and dug up to dispose of human excreta from the nearby public lavatory.

The minor boy was playing outside his house on Monday evening when he went missing, and was later found in the pit. The boy’s family and villagers rushed him to the district hospital but the doctor there informed them that the boy was dead on arrival.

His father Munna Kushwaha blamed gram pradhan Suresh Rajput and the village secretary for his son’s death.

“Everyone was telling them to get that pit covered. It was filled with water due to rains,” he said, adding that he buried the body without any autopsy.