The Tricolour is not merely the national flag but represents the sacrifices and struggles of India’s freedom fighters, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath leading the Tiranga Yatra in Gorakhpur on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

Adityanath, who led a 2.5-km Tiranga Yatra in Gorakhpur, urged citizens to respect the national flag and take it to their homes as a symbol of patriotism.

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The yatra drew thousands of people, schoolchildren, NCC cadets and members of various social organisations.

The chief minister walked the entire route carrying the Tricolour and was accompanied by Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, mayor Manglesh Srivastava and other public representatives. The chief minister had led a Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow on Sunday.

In Gorakhpur, Adityanath traced the evolution of the national flag during the freedom movement. He recalled that “Swadeshi” became a major slogan of the freedom struggle in 1905 and that the spinning wheel was later incorporated into the flag used by freedom fighters.

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{{^usCountry}} He said independent India adopted the Tricolour with the Ashoka Chakra, which symbolises the country’s ideals and unity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said independent India adopted the Tricolour with the Ashoka Chakra, which symbolises the country’s ideals and unity. {{/usCountry}}

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Adityanath said it was a matter of pride that citizens can now display the national flag at their homes.

“It is our good fortune that today every citizen can proudly display the national flag. Earlier, citizens had to move courts to get the right to hoist it at their homes,” he said.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with facilitating the right of citizens to display the national flag at their homes following amendments to the Flag Code in 2022.

The chief minister also appealed to citizens, particularly the youth, to remain connected with the country’s history and the ideals of the freedom movement.

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At the same time, he criticised the Congress, accusing it of failing to give due respect to the country’s national heroes and referring to its description of the Kakori Train Action as a “train dacoity”.

Adityanath said the revolutionaries had seized British government funds and used them to support the freedom struggle. He paid tribute to Ram Prasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh, Ashfaqullah Khan and Rajendra Nath Lahiri, saying their sacrifices must always be remembered and honoured.

Carrying the national flag during the yatra, participants raised slogans of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. People along the route welcomed the procession with flower showers and patriotic songs.

The yatra began from the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation premises and proceeded towards Railway Station Chowk. More people joined the procession along the route.

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Before leading the procession, Adityanath paid floral tributes to Rani Lakshmibai at her statue on the Municipal Corporation premises and offered flowers to Bharat Mata. He later paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Town Hall before proceeding with the Tiranga Yatra.

The Tiranga Yatra passed through Golghar and culminated near the statue of Maharana Pratap at Railway Station Chowk. Adityanath released balloons in the colours of the Tricolour and took a selfie. He also distributed chocolates among children.

The yatra was given a grand welcome at 16 locations. Cultural artists also presented performances at eight locations.