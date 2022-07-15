Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trying to transform the quality of life in cities through inclusive development: U.P. minister
Trying to transform the quality of life in cities through inclusive development: U.P. minister

U.P. urban development minister AK Sharma said efforts were being made to ensure garbage collection happens thrice — in the morning, noon and evening -- in all the prominent markets in the cities
U.P. urban development minister AK Sharma said the aim is to build new cities in new India with the ‘from good to great’ motto in mind. (Sourced)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 10:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Urban development minister AK Sharma has said the state government is trying to transform the quality of life in cities through inclusive urban development and integration of citizen services.

“We want to build new cities in new India with the ‘from good to great’ motto in mind,” he explained while briefing media persons on the urban development department’s achievements during the government’s first 100 days here on Friday.

Laying emphasis on keeping the cities clean, the minister said that efforts were being made to ensure garbage collection happens thrice — in the morning, noon and evening -- in all the prominent markets in the cities.

“We also appeal to vendors to keep a dustbin around so that customers can throw the disposables,” he said.

Sharma said that this time drones were used to verify that watercourses (nullah) are cleaned properly in many cities and hoped there would not be waterlogging in Lucknow this year.

