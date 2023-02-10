Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two arrested for raping UP woman, posting pictures on social media

Published on Feb 10, 2023 10:56 PM IST

The incident was reported at the Sikandarpur police station area.

The accused were arrested later in the evening from their home, said the SHO.
Two men were arrested for allegedly raping a woman and posting the pictures of the act on social media platforms, police said on Friday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Pathak said, "One Manjesh Pal and Rahul Rajbhar were arrested in connection with the rape of 19-year-old woman and posting her indecent pictures online."

According to police Manjesh Pal raped the woman on Wednesday while Rahul Rajbhar took pictures of the act and posted them on social media platforms.

An FIR under sections of IPC and IT act was lodged in connection with the case on Thursday. The accused were arrested later in the evening from their home, said the SHO.

