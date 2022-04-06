Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two arrested with over 2kg opium in Firozabad

The accused have been doing opium business for the past two years and earned huge profits through frequent trips to Firozabad and Delhi
The duo was arrested near Chulawali turn on NH-2 under Tundla police station limits of Firozabad. (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 08:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have busted a gang of drug traffickers with the arrest of two persons from Firozabad on Tuesday. The police seized 2.144kg of opium from their possession, said senior police officials here on Wednesday.

The STF press note stated that the two arrested were identified as a Jharkhand resident, Jabir Alam, and UP’s Bareilly resident, Dilshad. They were arrested near Chulawali turn on NH-2 under Tundla police station limits of Firozabad when the duo met there.

Sharing further details, a senior STF official said Jabir brings the opium from Jharkhand by purchasing it from one Vishal for 80,000 per kg and sells it to Dilshad for 1.3 lakh per kg. He said Jabir often travelled from Jharkhand to Firozabad in a bus, and Dilshad used to meet him at the bus station where he handed over the consignment to him.

He said Jabir used to make 2-3 trips to Firozabad, and the entire amount from the sale of opium used to go into the accounts of his cousin brother Riyaz. He said Jabir and Riyaz have been doing this business for the past two years and earned huge profits through frequent trips to Firozabad and Delhi. He said the STF is further carrying out raids for the arrest of Riyaz and to explore his network.

