Two dead, nine rescued in cold storage roof collapse in U.P.’s Sambhal

Two people died while nine others were rescued after the roof of a cold storage collapsed in Chandausi town of Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Thursday afternoon, said the Sambhal district magistrate’s office. It further said the injured ones had been admitted to a hospital.

Rescue work under way after the roof of a cold storage collapsed in Chandausi area of Sambhal district in UP on March 16. (PTI photo)

Sambhal district magistrate Manish Bansal said personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and district administration were carrying out relief and rescue operations. Of the rescued, one was in critical condition, the DM said, adding efforts were on to trace the others.

Expressing his grief over the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials concerned to ensure speedy rescue work and get the injured ones admitted to the hospital.

Sambhal superintendent of police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said 15-20 people were feared trapped under the debris. SDM, Chandausi, Ramkesh Dhama, said the roof of AR cold storage on Islam Nagar Road in Mai village collapsed in the afternoon.

Sambhal is around 155 km from Delhi and over 350 km from the state capital Lucknow. Meanwhile, the Sambhal DM’s office said eight JCB machines had been pressed into service to clear the debris. Sambhal DM Manish Bansal, SP Chakresh Mishra and other officials were monitoring the rescue work. (With agency inputs)

