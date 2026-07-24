Two dead, two missing as blast rips through Saharanpur firecracker factory

Two workers were killed and two others, including a contractor, went missing after a powerful explosion ripped through Rana Fire Works factory in Naya Gaon under the Gangoh police station limits of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Friday evening. Police said rescue operations were continuing and the death toll could rise.

The blast, which occurred at around 5 pm, was heard nearly two kilometres away, triggering panic in nearby villages. (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The blast, which occurred at around 5 pm, was heard nearly two kilometres away, triggering panic in nearby villages. The explosion reduced a section of the factory to rubble, sparked a blaze and scattered human remains over a wide area.

Saharanpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhinandan said, “Two people have been confirmed dead after a blast at a firecracker factory in Naya Gaon under the Gangoh police station area. The explosion caused panic in the surrounding areas, damaged part of the factory and triggered a fire. Rescue teams are searching the debris for trapped people, while the injured are being taken to hospitals.”

Eyewitnesses said a deafening explosion ripped through the factory, followed by towering flames that engulfed the premises. Around 24 workers were reportedly inside when the blast occurred.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police and emergency services rushed to the spot after receiving information that several workers were trapped beneath the collapsed structure. Two bodies were recovered and the deceased were identified as Deepraj, 23, and Sandeep, 25, both residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Around a dozen workers were injured and rushed to hospital, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police and emergency services rushed to the spot after receiving information that several workers were trapped beneath the collapsed structure. Two bodies were recovered and the deceased were identified as Deepraj, 23, and Sandeep, 25, both residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Around a dozen workers were injured and rushed to hospital, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Superintendent of police (rural) Mayank Pathak said a contractor and one of his employees, who were present at the factory, were reported missing and efforts were underway to trace them.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the site soon after the explosion before police cordoned off the area and launched rescue and relief operations.

Residents and workers told police that the factory had stocked a large quantity of explosive material for manufacturing firecrackers ahead of Diwali. Police said the unit had been operating at the site for the past five years. SSP Abhinandan said the immediate priority was the rescue operation and that whether the factory was operating legally would be examined as part of the investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Senior police officers reached the spot and launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion. Pathak said preliminary findings suggested the blast could have been caused by negligence or improper handling and storage of explosive material, though the exact cause would be established only after a detailed investigation.

Police said the factory owner, a resident of Ghaziabad, had left for Saharanpur after receiving information about the incident and was being questioned.

(With Agency inputs)