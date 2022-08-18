Two deaths, 679 new Covid cases in U.P.

LUCKNOW: The state capital reported 114 new Covid cases on Wednesday, while 94 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh reported 679 new cases and two deaths, both from Hardoi.

In Lucknow, Indira Nagar reported 3 cases, Chinhat and Sarojininagar 22 each, Alambagh 17, Aliganj 17, NK Road 10, Tudiyaganj 4 and Aishbagh, BKT and Mal one each, according to the health department.

Among new cases, 30 had influenza like symptoms after which they got themselves tested for Covid and the result was positive. Five others were contacts of people who had earlier tested positive for Covid and three had travel history from other states.

Lucknow has 860 active Covid cases and 14 are admitted to different hospitals, according to the health department.

Keeping in view the rise in active Covid cases, the health department has instructed the private and government hospitals, notified as Covid facilities, to admit any Covid positive patient in need of hospitalisation. Chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal directed the private hospitals to admit patients and then inform the Covid Command Centre so that there was no delay in admission.

“The state tested 56203 Covid samples in the past 24 hours. A total of 12,06,83,074 samples have been tested till now,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In all, 865 patients recovered in the past 24hours. As many as 20,87,338 people have defeated Covid infection in the state till now. The state has 4852 active Covid cases at present.

Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 92 new Covid cases, Ghaziabad 47, Varanasi 22, Meerut 35, Prayagraj 12 and Gorakhpur 11, according to the health department.

U.P. close to another vax milestone

Uttar Pradesh is inching close to yet another milestone of 36 crore Covid vaccine doses. By 5 pm on Wednesday, 359303905 doses had been administered in the state. The figure is expected to cross 36 crore mark in the next 48 hours.

