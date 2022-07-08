Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two die after vehicle falls into Ganga canal in Meerut

Police said four friends were travelling from Gurugram in the SUV that fell into upper Ganga canal near Bhola Ki Jhaal in Meerut
Meerut police said all the four occupants of the SUV were apparently in an inebriated state and the one driving the vehicle lost control over the wheels and the SUV fell into Ganga canal. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 10:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

Two persons died while two others were rescued after their SUV fell into the upper Ganga canal near Bhola Ki Jhaal in Meerut on Thursday evening, police said.

SP (rural) Keshav Mishra said four friends Dharmendra, Omprakaah, Devraj and Niranjan aged between 25 and 28 were on their way to Haridwar from Gurugram in their SUV when the mishap took place.

He said all the four occupants of the SUV were apparently in an inebriated state.

“The one driving the SUV lost control over the wheels and the vehicle fell into the canal. Villagers and passersby managed to rescue Dharmendra and Omprakash. The other two went down with the vehicvle,” said the official.

A team of divers from NDRF and PAC traced the vehicle on Friday morning and fished out the body of Devraj while Niranjan was still missing, he said.

Family members of the youths have also arrived at the spot.

The canal side road was constructed between Muradnagar (Ghaziabad ) and Haridwar for Kanwarias. Later, it was widened and used by commuters from Delhi and Haryana as an alternate route to reach Haridwar, Rishikesh and Dehradun. Many accidents have taken place on this road in the past few years.

