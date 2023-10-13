Two former SDMs booked for fraud worth over 380 cr

Two former sub-divisional magistrates (SDM) of Amethi were booked for cheating and fraud causing loss worth over ₹380 crore to the exchequer in the process of fixing and distribution of compensation to people whose lands were acquired during construction and expansion of by-pass around 10 years ago, said senior police officials here on Thursday.

Amethi superintendent of police (SP) Elamaran G told the media persons that the FIR was lodged on the complaint of land revenue record officer of Musafirkhana SDM office Surendra Prasad Srivastava with Musafirkhana police station on Wednesday.

He said the two former SDMs of Musafirkhana RD Ram and Ashok Kannaujiya along with other unidentified persons have been booked under charges of Indian Penal Code sections 409 (for criminal breach of trust by public servant), 410 (for cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect) and 420 (for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

RD Ram retired from service few years back while Ashok Kannaujiya is presently posted at the Youth Welfare Directorate in Lucknow.

According to the FIR, Amethi district magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra had ordered enquiry into the alleged anomalies in distribution of compensation to people while acquiring their land for the by-pass expansion and construction during the Samajwadi Party regime between 2012 and 2017. He said the enquiry report exposed multiple anomalies allegedly committed by the two SDMs posted at Musafirkhana Tehsil following which the FIR was lodged.

As per the FIR, the enquiry report revealed the two officers fixed and cleared compensation of the acquired land at distance from the by-pass on the same circle rate as it was fixed and cleared for land acquired adjoining to the by-pass. It further stated that several people were illegally benefitted with the act.

Another police official said further charges of Prevention of Corruption Act and other irregularities could also be added if the allegations were proved during the police investigation.

