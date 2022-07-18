Two kanwarias killed as bus hits mobike in U.P.’s Amroha

Two kanwarias died after a roadways bus hit the motorcycle, they were riding on the National Highway 24 in Amroha district on Monday morning, police said. Enraged over the incident, other kanwarias damaged a few buses. Heavy police force was deployed around the spot to bring the situation under control, they added.

Confirming the incident, Amroha superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Langeh said, “Two kanwarias aged 22 to 24 were on their way to Garhmukteshwar from Moradabad when a roadways bus hit their motorcycle and the duo died on the spot.”

“A dedicated path has been demarcated for kanwarias but they were driving on the wrong side of the road. A heavy force was deployed in the area and the situation was immediately controlled,” the SP added.

The deceased were identified as Gaurav, 22, and Rahul, 24, who were friends and residents of Katghar locality in Moradabad district. Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.