Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Two kanwarias killed as bus hits mobike in U.P.’s Amroha
lucknow news

Two kanwarias killed as bus hits mobike in U.P.’s Amroha

The deceased were identified as Gaurav, 22, and Rahul, 24, who were friends and residents of Katghar locality in Moradabad district
Angry kanwarias and other people blocked the highway and damaged a few buses after the accident. (Sourced)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 11:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

Two kanwarias died after a roadways bus hit the motorcycle, they were riding on the National Highway 24 in Amroha district on Monday morning, police said. Enraged over the incident, other kanwarias damaged a few buses. Heavy police force was deployed around the spot to bring the situation under control, they added.

Confirming the incident, Amroha superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Langeh said, “Two kanwarias aged 22 to 24 were on their way to Garhmukteshwar from Moradabad when a roadways bus hit their motorcycle and the duo died on the spot.”

“A dedicated path has been demarcated for kanwarias but they were driving on the wrong side of the road. A heavy force was deployed in the area and the situation was immediately controlled,” the SP added.

The deceased were identified as Gaurav, 22, and Rahul, 24, who were friends and residents of Katghar locality in Moradabad district. Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP