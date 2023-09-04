Two killed, some feared trapped after building collapses in UP's Barabanki

Two people died and 10 others were injured after a double-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on early Monday morning. The authorities suspect that around three to four people may still be trapped under the debris and are carrying out a search and rescue operation to locate them, the police said. A screengrab of the incident shows the police officials and SDRF members engaged in rescue operation the accident site in Barabanki, UP on Monday morning.(ANI)

The police said initially 12 people were rescued and rushed to a hospital for treatment but two of the victims could not be saved and succumbed to their injuries. The rest are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is present at the accident spot to carry out the search operation to locate those individuals suspected to be trapped. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will also join the rescue efforts soon.

'Rescue operation is going on'

"Around 3.10am, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki. Initially, we were informed that around 19 people were trapped in the incident. Subsequently, the fire service vehicles were mobilised and local residents also lent a hand in the rescue efforts. Later, it was found out that four of a family were out of station and escaped the incident. Of the remaining 16 people, we rescued 12 individuals. We have got information that three or four people are likely still trapped under the debris. SDRF team is also at the spot, (NDRF) will arrive soon. Among the 12 people who were rescued and hospitalised, two have died", said Dinesh Kumar Singh, SP, Barabanki.

A video of the accident site also emerged showing the police officials and members of SDRF engaged in the rescue operation, attempting to remove debris from the collapsed building while the bystanders anxiously watched in apprehension.

Barabanki is located 30 km east of UP's capital city Lucknow.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music. ...view detail