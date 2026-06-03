Two men who gang raped mentally challenged minor nabbed

Two days after two men gang raped a mentally challenged minor in the Jankipuram area, the Lucknow Police arrested the duo from the same area.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The arrests were made on Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the FIR was lodged,” read a Lucknow police statement.

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The police identified the arrested men as Dinesh alias Mahra, 38, and Jagannath alias Jumman, 45, both labourers originally from Sitapur district.

The victim’s mother complained on Tuesday that her daughter, a minor with mental health challenges, did not return after leaving home for a walk around 8:00 PM on June 1. The girl was later found emerging from a newly constructed empty house the next morning around 5:00 AM. The mother alleged that Dinesh and an unidentified accomplice had confined her daughter overnight and raped her.

“Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Jankipuram Police Station under sections 64(2), 70(2), and 127(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) and sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” said SHO VK Tiwari.

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{{^usCountry}} Police collected CCTV footage and other evidence and based on a tip-off, Dinesh alias Mahra was arrested. Jagannath alias Jumman, whose involvement came to light during the investigation, was also taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police collected CCTV footage and other evidence and based on a tip-off, Dinesh alias Mahra was arrested. Jagannath alias Jumman, whose involvement came to light during the investigation, was also taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the press note, both accused confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The police further stated that Jagannath alias Jumman has a previous criminal record, including two cases registered in Sitapur.