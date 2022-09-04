Two minors raped, accused arrested in U.P.

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 04, 2022 12:58 AM IST

According to police, one Arvind Yadav, 22, was arrested from Ghanta Beg Gadiya locality of Saadatganj police station limits for showing porn to a five-year-old girl and raping her.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Two men arrested for raping minor girls, one a five-year-old girl and another 17, in different parts of Lucknow on Saturday.

The police said Arvind was familiar with the girl’s family and often used to play with her. He committed crime when her parents were not present around her. The accused has been booked for under Indian Penal Code section 376 AB for rape with minor under 12-years of age and under sections 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man Sohaib Hussain was arrested for raping a 17-year-old girl and threatening her with dire consequences if she informed it to he family members and police. The police said the accused has been booked under IPC section 376 for rape and sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

