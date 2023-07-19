Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP booth in-charge beaten to death; youth murdered in Amethi

Jul 19, 2023 05:07 PM IST

Dinesh Singh was beaten to death with sticks by six unidentified assailants when he was riding a motorcycle on his way back home in Daurahera village, say police

LUCKNOW Amethi was rocked by two murders, including the lynching of a BJP booth in-charge Dinesh Singh, 40, near Bhithari village and the killing of a youth Bharat Shukla, 20, by three bike-borne assailants near Kakwa road railway crossing, on Tuesday evening.

Dinesh Singh was beaten to death with sticks by six unidentified assailants when he was riding a motorcycle on his way back home in Daurahera village. The incident took place near Bhithari village, SP (Amethi) Elamaran G informed media persons.

He said locals informed that they rushed to the rescue of Singh and took him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and probe was on after an FIR was registered under IPC Section 302 (murder).

In the second incident, motorcycle-borne assailants shot Bharat Shukla from point-blank range when he was returning to his home near Reserve Police Lines on Kakwa road around 6pm on Tuesday. It happened when he stopped at the railway crossing, barely a few meters from his house. His father Rakesh Kumar Shukla lodged an FIR of murder against unknown assailants, said police.

