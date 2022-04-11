Two ‘seek’ admission to Kanpur’s GSVM medical college on fake allotment letters

A week after a female student from Uttarakhand came to seek admission to MBBS course in Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College here on forged allotment letter, two other females on Monday produced fake allotment letters before the college authorities for admission to the same course, said medical college principal Dr Sanjay Kala. One of the women is the daughter of a doctor couple based in Gurugram and the other hails from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the scrutiny of papers, it was found that allotment letter had forged signatures of college officials and wrong address, pin code and email id, said the college officials in the know about the matter. The two and their family members claimed that they had allegedly paid ₹25 lakh and ₹32 lakh respectively to a consultancy firm in Ghaziabad. As per them, the firm issued them the college allotment letters that were found forged during scrutiny.

“I have informed the government and the police. An FIR has also been registered in this connection with the Swaroop Nagar police station,” said Dr Kala. The firm had told the admission seekers and their kin that three medical seats were vacant for students of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nepal. As per the female students and their kin, the firm had assured them that it would get the students admitted to the college by getting seats opened for them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The GSVM medical college has 250 seats and 249 admissions have already been done. The two female students and their family members said they got a call and a meeting took place at a Ghaziabad restaurant last month. In the meeting, they were allegedly asked to pay the fee ₹38, 500 and ₹50,000 respectively in cash by someone who introduced himself as one Dr KK Agarwal. As per the rules, on the other hand, the fee is deposited online.

“I appeal to people to not believe everything that is being promised to them. They must get in touch with authorities when someone approaches them with such propositions,” said Dr Kala.

Mother of one of the students alleged that the firm collected a total ₹2.5 crore from all the students present in the meeting. “There will be more such cases that are going to be reported from other medical colleges,” she claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}