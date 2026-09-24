Jaunpur, Two police constables and another person have been arrested in connection with two alleged extortion and robbery cases in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, police said on Thursday.

Two UP cops among three arrested for extortion cases in Jaunpur

Two other accused in the case separately surrendered before a court here, they said.

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The two constables had already been put under suspension, while the then SHO of Sureri Sub-Inspector Divya Prakash Singh was also suspended in connection with the case, officials said.

The cases were registered at Jalalpur and Sureri police stations on September 17 and 22, respectively. A five-member special investigation team was constituted on September 22 to probe the alleged involvement of police personnel.

According to the police, in the Jalalpur case, the complainant alleged that he was forcibly taken in a vehicle on September 15, assaulted and threatened with death. Around ₹2.15 lakh was allegedly transferred from his account through UPI to different accounts, besides withdrawals made through an ATM.

The Sureri case relates to an allegation that the complainant was called to meet Rajendra Dubey on September 13 and was subsequently taken to Sureri police station by three-four men in plain clothes who allegedly identified themselves as policemen.

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{{^usCountry}} Around ₹1.65 lakh was allegedly extorted from him and transferred through UPI to the account of Vanshnarayan Giri, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around ₹1.65 lakh was allegedly extorted from him and transferred through UPI to the account of Vanshnarayan Giri, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the SIT probe, police arrested Manish Patel of Sureri and suspended constables Satyendra Kumar Gaur and Vishnu Singh both formerly posted at Sureri police station on Wednesday.

Police said the two constables are facing action under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in addition to charges relating to extortion and robbery.

Sankeet Singh and Vikas, both wanted in the Jalalpur case, surrendered before a court on September 23 following police pressure. With this, five accused in the two cases have so far been arrested or surrendered, including two police constables, police said.

The SIT has also identified other accused, including police personnel, during the investigation and efforts are on to arrest them, police said.

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Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said action would continue under the department's "zero tolerance policy" towards corruption.

He said the two constables and the then Sureri SHO Divya Prakash Singh had been suspended and action would also be taken for their dismissal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.