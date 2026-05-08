Two wanted nomadic gang members killed in police encounter in Mathura

Two members of the nomadic gang, wanted in connection with the April 23 dacoity at a trader’s residence in Mathura, were killed in a police encounter in Surir police station limits early Thursday, officials said. Police identified the deceased as Dharamveer alias Lambu, 35, and Rajendra alias Pappu, 55, both natives of Rajasthan, carrying a reward of ₹50,000 each.

Police personnel at the encounter site in Mathura on Thursday (Sourced)

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Police said part of the looted cash and jewellery was recovered after the operation. In the past four days, four suspects have been killed in separate encounters in Ambedkar Nagar, Hardoi and Mathura.

Shlok Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mathura, informed on Thursday that a dacoity crime was recently committed in Mathura. “Police teams were constituted, and a case was registered at Sureer police station. During this period, the gang also committed offences in Noida, Khair, New Delhi, Palwal and Rewari. Last night, police received information about their movement,” Kumar added.

According to police, acting on intelligence inputs about the accused moving near the Yamuna Expressway, teams laid a siege in the Surir area early Thursday morning. Around 7 am, the suspects were spotted riding a motorcycle. When police signalled them to stop, the riders allegedly attempted to flee, lost control and fell. Police said the accused then opened fire on the team, prompting retaliatory firing.

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{{^usCountry}} Both sustained bullet injuries and were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both sustained bullet injuries and were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Two policemen, including SWAT team in-charge Ajay Verma and head constable Durg Vijay, also suffered bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and were admitted for treatment, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two policemen, including SWAT team in-charge Ajay Verma and head constable Durg Vijay, also suffered bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and were admitted for treatment, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Rajendra had 11 criminal cases registered against him, while Dharamveer was named in 16 cases related to theft, robbery, dacoity and attempt to murder across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. “They frequently changed names to evade arrest and had been jailed multiple times. Some cash and jewellery looted during the dacoity have also been recovered from them,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Rajendra had 11 criminal cases registered against him, while Dharamveer was named in 16 cases related to theft, robbery, dacoity and attempt to murder across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. “They frequently changed names to evade arrest and had been jailed multiple times. Some cash and jewellery looted during the dacoity have also been recovered from them,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The encounter came weeks after a dacoity at grocery trader Ajay Agrawal’s house in Tainti village on April 23. Police said around five masked men allegedly entered the house through the rooftop around 12:30 am, held the family hostage at gunpoint, tied them up and looted cash, gold and silver jewellery worth around ₹20 lakh before fleeing. The gang also allegedly removed the CCTV DVR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The encounter came weeks after a dacoity at grocery trader Ajay Agrawal’s house in Tainti village on April 23. Police said around five masked men allegedly entered the house through the rooftop around 12:30 am, held the family hostage at gunpoint, tied them up and looted cash, gold and silver jewellery worth around ₹20 lakh before fleeing. The gang also allegedly removed the CCTV DVR. {{/usCountry}}

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Police formed multiple teams, scanned footage from over 300 CCTV cameras and questioned more than 500 people during the investigation before tracing the accused.

Recent killings in police encounter

May 4, 2026: Accused Aamir killed in police encounter in Ambedkar Nagar. He was accused in the murders of a mother and her four children on May 2.

May 6, 2026: ₹50,000 reward accused Mehnuddin of Kannauj killed in police encounter in Hardoi. He was the key accused in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a 7-year-old missing boy found dead in a maize field.

May 7, 2026: Two alleged members of the nomadic gang, wanted in connection with a dacoity at a businessman’s house in Mathura last month on April 23, were killed in a police encounter in Mathura.

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