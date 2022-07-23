Two women arrested over viral video of thrashing man outside pub in Lucknow
Two women were arrested on Saturday after a video of the duo creating ruckus and thrashing a man outside a pub in Summit Building in the state capital on Friday went viral on social media, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) east Prachi Singh said police took suo moto cognizance of the video and lodged an FIR against the duo for causing nuisance and further investigation was on.
“The two women were identified through the video and the pub’s visitor register and were arrested. The man, who was beaten up, has not turned up so far to register his complaint,” she said.
Singh said investigation revealed that the incident took place outside ‘Unplugged Courtyard’ pub housed on 15th floor of the building.
She said the police took note of the incident to curb incidents of nuisance and brawl often reported from pubs and bars present in the building.
Earlier, a police outpost was set up at the building gate after frequent incidents of brawl were reported from the pubs housed in the building.
-
NAAC team suggests LU to invest more on research work
The peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council completed its three-day intensive evaluation of the Lucknow University on Saturday and recommended the varsity to focus more on research work. The third day began with the NAAC team's visit to the university's Cooperative Society and Cooperative Lending Library. The team proceeded to the administrative building where they prepared their report. In the report, the team is said to have made their recommendations to the university.
-
Adjust the candidate denied admission for ‘late’ payment of fees: HC to IIML
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) to create a supernumerary seat for a candidate who was denied admission to the prestigious institute due to late payment of fees, which according to the court, was not the fault of the candidate. The court said this cannot be the reason for rejecting the admission of a Scheduled Caste student, Vineet Pateer, in the post graduate programme of agri business management course that the deposit was made late.
-
Rainfall activity to pick up in Pune city till July 25
Rainfall intensity to increase in Pune city limits and surrounding ghat areas till July 25 and likely to subside after this period, according to the India Meteorological Department. On Saturday, Pashan, Lohegaon, Chinchwad, Lavale and Lohegaon reported no rains. Weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, head, Anupam Kashyapi, said weather systems are active over the Arabian sea. The weather department official said that rainfall activity over central Maharashtra and Marathwada will subdue after July 28.
-
Pak literary society to honour Moose Wala with Waris Shah International Award
A Pakistan-based organisation will honour slain Indian aka Sidhu Moose Wala, singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, with the Waris Shah International Award on Sunday. Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, was a popular Punjabi singer on both sides of the border and also among the diaspora. Apart from Sufi poet Waris Shah, noted poet Dr Surjit Singh Patar and writer Harjinder Pal Jinder, both from the Indian side of Punjab, will also receive the award.
-
In sync with NEP-2020: Now, holistic progress cards for U.P. Board students
As per the provisions of the new National Education Policy-2020, U.P. Board has initiated steps to roll-out the “360 Degrees Holistic Progress Cards” for students enrolled in around 27,735 schools affiliated to the board across the state. The holistic report cards would be prepared under the new education structure keeping in view the required skills and socio-emotional developmental stages reflecting knowledge, skill competencies, attitude and values besides transformative competencies of the students, said board officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics