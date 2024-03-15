Two-day LU lit fest begins today

The University of Lucknow is all set to organise its first literature festival on March 16 and 17. The event is being organised by the department of English and Tagore Library, LU. The event will also pay tribute to Padma Shri late Prof Raj Bisaria. The LU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

“It will be a celebration of language, literature, and culture that is expected to take place at this much anticipated festival, which will bring together well-known writers, poets, academics, and readers from all over the country,” said Prof Matrayi Priyadarshini, convener, University of Lucknow Literature Festival.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The festival will be held on the campus of the University of Lucknow, which will include a wide range of events such as literary deliberations, panel discussions, book readings, poetry recitations, theatrical performances and more, said organising secretary Vineet Maxwell David.

The attendees may expect to engage with some of the most famous voices in contemporary literature, appreciate new literary trends and participate in thought-provoking discussions on a variety of issues, said Prof Nishi Pandey.

The University of Lucknow Literature Festival, 2024, is open to the public, with a nominal entry fee. Be it a seasoned bibliophile, a budding writer, or simply curious about the world of literature, this event offers a unique opportunity to connect with individuals who share a common interest in literature and celebrate the enduring art of storytelling, music, culture and creative arts, she said.

The literature fest will be inaugurated by vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai. There will be eminent panellists: Prof Nadeem Hasnain, Mehru Jaffer, Maroof Culmen and Yatindra Mishra. The session will be moderated by Salim Arif.

The session on theatre and cinema: Voices from Lucknow will see panellists like Surya Mohan Kulshreshtha, Atul Tiwari, Salim Arif. There will be a play presented by The English Theatre Group, by the department of English and Modern European Languages, University of Lucknow directed by Puneet Pathak.