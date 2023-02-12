Under PM, BJP govt realising Pt Upadhyaya’s public welfare dreams: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the double engine government of the BJP led by PM Narendra Modi was realising Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya’s dream of welfare and development of the person sitting at the last rung of the society.

Paying glowing tribute to Pt Upadhyaya (1916-1968), the pioneer of ‘Antyodaya’ and ‘Integral Humanism’, on his 55th death anniversary at an event organised at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Smritika Park here, he said a man of such virtues was a victim of a conspiracy in independent India.

Yogi also garlanded the statue of Pt Upadhyaya, who was a founder member of Bharatiya Jana Sangh. The CM said Pt Upadhyaya was a beacon of light who talked about ‘Antyodaya’ and who had made the welfare of the person sitting in the last row the agenda of political thinking. “The effect of his thinking is visible today. Today, the world is witnessing the power of integral humanism,” he added.

The CM Yogi further said the double engine government was converting Pandit Upadhyaya’s dream of ‘Antyodaya’ into ‘Rashtrodaya’ with full commitment and honesty. “For the first time, every eligible person is getting toilet, housing, Ujjwala connection without any discrimination. Electricity is being distributed without any discrimination. Eighty crore people of the country are getting free ration. During the Covid pandemic, 220 crore doses of vaccine were given to people free of cost,” Yogi said.

The CM said Pandit Upadhyaya had declared that “when we would come to power, ‘Integral Humanism’ and ‘Antyodaya’ would be seen in their real form. This was the thinking of a political sage which has been realised by the BJP government”, Yogi said.

He further said under the inspiration of Pt Upadhyaya and under the guidance of PM Modi, the Uttar Pradesh government was also running many public welfare programmes. “The government is working with commitment and honesty for public welfare,” he said, adding that “jobs in Uttar Pradesh are being given today on the basis of merit only without any discrimination.”

BJP state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Union minister Kaushal Kishore, MLC Mukesh Sharma, former minister Ashutosh Tandon, MLA Rajeshwar Singh and many BJP workers were also present on the occasion.

