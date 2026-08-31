Lucknow, Aug As Gen Z increasingly shapes digital culture and travel discovery, the Uttar Pradesh government is looking to turn young residents into cultural ambassadors of their own cities, an official statement issued here on Monday said.

Under 'Visit My State', UP looks to turn Gen Z into cultural ambassadors

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Under the 'Visit My State Uttar Pradesh' campaign, UP Tourism has invited participants to create a 60-second reel in their own voice, showcasing what makes their city special.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said, "Uttar Pradesh's cultural identity is reflected across every district, city and village. It can be experienced at celebrated destinations as well as through local food, crafts, festivals, traditions, people and stories.

Through 'Visit My State', we want Gen Z and other young residents to become cultural ambassadors and present their cities in their own words. Their voice can help travellers discover Uttar Pradesh in a more personal and engaging way."

Each entry must be submitted as a reel and should not exceed 60 seconds. The participant must appear and speak on camera, with their face and voice clearly visible and audible. The city's story must be narrated in the participant's own words, the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The video should be shot outdoors, with a tourist landmark or recognisable destination clearly visible in the background. Entries can be recorded in Hindi or English and must conclude with the line, 'Visit My State Uttar Pradesh'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video should be shot outdoors, with a tourist landmark or recognisable destination clearly visible in the background. Entries can be recorded in Hindi or English and must conclude with the line, 'Visit My State Uttar Pradesh'. {{/usCountry}}

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UP State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Amrit Abhijat said, "The campaign places residents at the centre of destination storytelling. A 60-second reel can bring together a place, a personal voice and a local experience. A popular landmark can be presented through a fresh perspective, while local destinations can gain wider visibility."

A resident of Lucknow, for instance, can speak about its cuisine, chikankari, old neighbourhoods or cultural spaces, just as participants from Braj, Bundelkhand, Purvanchal and the Terai can showcase traditions and experiences from their own cities.

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This complements the promotion of prominent attractions by bringing places and stories rooted in everyday life into the state's tourism narrative.

By using a format familiar to young digital users, the government aims to make tourism promotion more participatory, bring local stories into wider circulation and encourage a new generation to see its own surroundings as places worth exploring and sharing, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.