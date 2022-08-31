Unhappy with poor condition of roads, div comm hauls up LMC again

Unhappy with the poor condition of roads across the city, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to repair and reconstruct broken and/or damaged roads.

Jacob expressed her unhappiness to the LMC stating that most damaged roads come under the corporation’s control. She also directed the LMC to widen roads wherever possible to facilitate smooth traffic movement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She directed the municipal commissioner and the chief engineer, LMC, to complete the repairs at the earliest so that smooth traffic movement is ensured and the problems of commuters are minimised.

Meanwhile, directives of the divisional commissioner have created an uneasy situation for the LMC’s engineering department, as it exposed its lackadaisical approach to its responsibilities.

She said, “Due to damaged internal roads of Hazratganj, Aminabad, Qaiserbagh and other big markets of the city, movement is hindered. People are facing a lot of problems due to broken roads.”

According to the press release by the divisional commissioner’s office, LMC officials were informed about the repair of roads in various meetings related to maintenance and construction of roads.

The LMC has 1,172 roads (1,860 km), out of which 305 roads (280 km) are damaged and the footpaths in the city are also poorly maintained and encroached upon, hindering smooth flow of traffic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Side drains are also choked and broken due to which water overflows onto the roads and pedestrians face difficulty.

Chief engineer Mahesh Chandra Varma said, “The directives of the divisional commissioner will be honoured. All 305 roads mentioned by the divisional commissioner will be repaired soon.” He said that the work would be done on priority.

Jacob has been one of the most active divisional commissioners posted in Lucknow. Since she has taken over, she has visited all parts of the city to know the civic problems faced by the common man. She has been active in finding solutions to slow traffic and choked roads of the city.

Recently, on August 26, she went to Chowk and took a look at colonies there to realise the poor condition of roads in the inner parts of the Old City. She was made aware of the fact that the main roads maintained by the PWD are in a better condition but the internal roads, most of which are maintained by LMC, are full of potholes and craters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}