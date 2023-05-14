Unidentified youth pelt Arts College hostel with stones; probe on

A group of unidentified youth pelted Arts College hostel with stones late Saturday night in which windowpanes and doors of the hostel got damaged. A night before a similar incident took place at Lucknow University new campus hostel.

(Pic for representation)

Lucknow University proctor Rakesh Dwivedi said the matter is being investigated and action will be taken against the culprits.

At Arts College, the stone pelting incident took place at Prof Ranbir Singh Bisht hostel where 17 students are staying, said provost Ravi Kant Pandey. He said according to students the incident happened late night. A group of youth with their faces covered with cloth pelted stones on the hostel, claimed students. The Arts College students even made a video of the incident but the troublemakers could not be identified as their faces were covered.

Similar incident took place 10 km away at the new campus hostel of Lucknow University on Sitapur Road where also a group of masked men attacked hostel with stones a night before. University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said that no students were hurt. The University is looking into both the incidents seriously, he said.

Arts College hostel provost Pandey said when students reported the matter to him, he tried to calm them down and informed police. By the time police reached the university hostel, the troublemakers had fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, NSUI members demanded strict action against the students involved in it as soon as possible.

