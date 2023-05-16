Appointment letters part of Modi govt’s resolve to create 10 lakh jobs: Ministers

LUCKNOW Five Union ministers, all Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh, gave out recruitment letters to youth in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra and Moradabad, saying the exercise was part of the Modi government’s resolve to create 10 lakh jobs.

Union minister, Smriti Irani, giving appointment letter to a candidate at a Rozgar Mela event organised in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually gave appointment letters to 71,000 youth recruited across the country through employment fairs (Rozgar Mela). Recipients of appointment letters included hundreds of youths from Uttar Pradesh. Union ministers from UP attended Rozgar Mela at five places in the state.

To distribute the appointment letters, Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, was present in Lucknow; Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union heavy industries minister was in Varanasi; Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises was in Moradabad; Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry in Agra and Ajay Kumar, Union minister of state in Gorakhpur.

“Many of those present here preferred government jobs over plum private recruiters by choice as they felt it was their way of serving the country better. I would urge all to do their best in their jobs. The 71,000 recruitment letters that have been distributed across the country are part of the government’s resolve to provide 10 lakh jobs to the youth,” Irani said at the Lucknow event.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving appointment letters through rozgar mela.

Thanking the PM on his official Twitter handle, CM Yogi wrote, “Under the guidance of respected PM Modi ji, new opportunities are being created continuously to connect the youth with the development journey of the nation. Many congratulations to more than 71,000 youths on receiving appointment letters through the PM Rozgar Mela! Thank you Prime Minister!”