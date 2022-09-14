Union ministry tweets LU student’s internship experience with it

Ved Prakash Patel, 23, a fifth-year student in the faculty of law, Lucknow University recently finished an internship with the ministry of law and justice under the government of India. The ministry had tweeted about Patel’s internship experience on its Twitter handle. He interned between July 24 and August 25.

“Interning with the department of justice has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Working closely with officials has given me great insights into the working of the Law Ministry,” the intern was quoted in the official tweet of the ministry.

Patel was quoted as saying: “The opportunity to interact with the Hon’ble Judges of the Fast Track Special Courts and senior officials of the DOJ has made my stint more fulfilling.”

“Visiting the Supreme Court was a very exciting and wonderful experience. Learning about the intricacies of implementing government schemes was more enriching than anticipated,” the LU student was quoted in the tweet.

Patel, a pass-out of St Teresa’s College, Aashiana branch, said that he has not yet made up his mind whether to join the bar or the corporate sector. “I will explore first and then decide,” he said.

Prof BD Singh, dean, faculty of law said, “It was heartening that our student has successfully completed his internship. Glad the ministry has put out a tweet about Patel’s testimonial and internship experience at the ministry.”