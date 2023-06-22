AU land allotted to Vigyan Parishad to be taken back after 7 decades

In a key decision, the University of Allahabad (AU) has decided to take back the land it allocated to Vigyan Parishad over seven decades ago as the land has become “a hub of commercial activities”.

A resolution to this effect was approved by the apex decision-making body of the central varsity—the Executive Council—in its meeting on Tuesday, the university officials said.

Established in 1913, Vigyan Parishad’s primary objective is to “propagate scientific ideology” in India.

The university’s spokesperson, Prof Jaya Kapoor, said, “In the EC meeting, it was resolved that Vigyan Parishad was given the land to bring out a scientific journal. The body has been flouting the by-laws resolved by the EC while allocating the land in its resolution in 1952. Presently, no journal is being brought out there nor are any other approved activities being carried out on the premises. Instead, the land is a hub of commercial activities.”

“The EC firmly and unanimously resolved that the land be taken back...” she added.

‘Magazine, journal being brought out regularly’

Officials of Vigyan Parishad, meanwhile, refuted the allegations. “The allegations levelled by the university are baseless. A science magazine is being published regularly for the past 109 years and a research journal is being brought out for the past 66 years. The June 2023 issue too has been published,” said Devvrat Dwivedi, the secretary of Vigyan Parishad.

He also said after the university lodged an objection against commercial activities on the land in March this year, they were stopped and the university was also informed about the development,”

Meanwhile, the 75th meeting of the EC, chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava, also approved the appointment of five new faculty members in the mathematics department.

The EC also agreed to extend the probation of all recently-appointed teachers for two years from the date of their appointments. A high-powered committee was also formed to look into a complaint made to the Vice Chancellor against Prof Arun Garg, who allegedly abused a student in his classroom.

