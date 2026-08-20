Yogi pitches Uttar Pradesh as dream investment destination to Japanese entrepreneurs

Pitching the state as a dream destination before Japanese investors, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a comprehensive ‘360-degree transformation’ over the past nine years.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Kotaro Nagasaki, governor of Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries during the Uttar Pradesh-Japan Investment Meet 2026, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

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Inviting Japanese companies to make Uttar Pradesh their ‘Second Industrial Home’, he said they should not merely set up factories here, but also develop technology, R&D, skill centers and global supply chains.

Adityanath was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh-Japan Investment Meet 2026 in New Delhi. He called upon investors to become partners in UP’s growth journey and take advantage of investment opportunities.

He also said Uttar Pradesh is moving strongly towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, highlighting the state’s advantages in infrastructure, logistics, industrial growth and good governance as key drivers of its economic expansion.