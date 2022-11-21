U.P.: 31 pairs of NR train to remain cancelled from Dec till Feb due to fog

The northern railway (NR) of Lucknow division has decided that 31 pairs of trains will remain cancelled for three months from December 1, 2022 till February 28, 2023 due to fog during the said period. Senior divisional commercial manager, NR, Rekha Sharma gave this information in a press note on Monday.

A total of 42 mail/express trains (up and down) will remain fully cancelled while 20 other mail/express trains (up and down) will remain partially cancelled during the above-mentioned period.

“The fog is not visible in Lucknow and other cities but it is dense in rural areas. This either leads to delay in departure and arrival of trains or causes accidents. Hence, railways cancels many trains during winter,” said assistant public relations officer, NR, Vikram Sambu Singh.