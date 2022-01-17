Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: AKTU scholarship scheme for M Tech, PhD students soon
lucknow news

UP: AKTU scholarship scheme for M Tech, PhD students soon

AKTU vice chancellor prof PK Mishra made this announcement during a meeting with the directors of government and private colleges affiliated to the university on Monday
AKTU vice chancellor prof PK Mishra made this announcement during a meeting with the directors of government and private colleges affiliated to the university on Monday (For Representation)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, will soon come up with a scholarship scheme for M Tech and PhD students of government and private colleges affiliated to the university. Vice chancellor prof PK Mishra made this announcement during a meeting held in hybrid mode with directors of all the state and constituent institutions on Monday. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the issues hindering the progress of the government and private colleges affiliated to the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor said a common online platform would soon be developed by the university for state and constituent institutions. He said that emphasis will be on entrepreneurship development. “Work will be done in all the institutions in a planned manner to develop an eco-system for entrepreneurship development,” prof Mishra added. He also said initiatives would be taken for agro-incubation to promote rural and agricultural entrepreneurship.

“Personality development programmes will be conducted for soft skills and personality development of the students of government and constituent institutions,” he said. Along with this, internal relations of the industry-institute will be improved for the upgradation of knowledge of the students and the faculty.

The VC said a review meeting would be held every month to assess the progress in this regard. In the meeting, directors prof Sandeep Tiwari and prof SP Shukla were present physically while other directors attended the meeting online.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP