Animal husbandry minister Dharmpal Singh on Tuesday ordered departmental action against several officials for laxity in management of destitute cattle and cow protection centres.

UP Animal Husbandry Minister issues adverse notices to 2 officials; seeks explanation from two other (pic for representation)

“No laxity will be tolerated in any work related to cattle. Weekly review of arrangements at cow shelters will be done,” said Dharampal Singh, animal husbandry minister, UP, while presiding over meeting here.

He issued orders for adverse entry to the additional director, Bareilly and the veterinary doctor of Acchnera in Agra district and sought explanation from veterinary doctors of Prayagraj and Lucknow after he found them lax in their work.

Minister’s action came in the wake of the incident on August 17 when farmers in Bareilly’s Amla town had flocked stray cattle before the convey of the minister when he was on way to inaugurate a veterinary polyclinic. They wanted to draw minister’s attention towards stray cattle menace in the region. The Bareilly police on August 19 lodged an FIR against 90 unidentified farmers.

In Lucknow, 13 cows had died on August 14 at a cow shed at Kamalpur in Mohanlalganj after they were fed poor quality of fodder.

“Tough action will be taken against any official who is found to be lax in the management of work related to stray cattle,” he said.

He asked officials to ensure a weekly review of arrangements at cow protection centres.

He said the funds to the centers must be made available within 24 hours of receiving the demand and no cow protection centre should be affected due to lack of funds.

He said a month-long campaign will be launched soon to ensure adequate arrangements at all cow sheds in the state. The minister instructed the officials to free grazing land from encroachers and submit report by August 26.

The minister also asked nodal officers to make spot visits to check arrangements at each and every cow protection centre the district allotted to them as a nodal officer in the first week of September. He said the work of under-construction cow protection centres should be completed at the earliest.

