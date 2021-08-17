UP assembly adjourned for the day after mourning Covid-19 deaths

The Uttar Pradesh assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after mourning the death of six sitting BJP members, including minister of state Vijay Kumar Kashyap (56), who died fighting Covid-19, after the budget session of the state assembly that concluded on March 4.

The assembly also mourned the deaths of Covid-19 warriors, doctors, nurses and all the citizens who lost their lives during the pandemic.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath moved a condolence resolution to mourn the deaths of six BJP MLAs, corona warriors, doctors and nurses and all the citizens who passed away due to the pandemic. However, the chief minister did not give the number of citizens who died due to the deadly virus.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, besides mourning the death of sitting members, also offered his condolences to all the health workers, doctors, sanitary workers, teachers, employees, officers and said about one crore people of the state had died amid the fight against Covid-19.

Besides Kashyap, who was BJP MLA from Charthawal assembly constituency of Muzaffarnagar, others who died after the budget session of the state assembly included Suresh Kumar Srivastava (77) from Lucknow West, Ramesh Chandra Diwakar (58) from Auraiya, Kesar Singh (61) from Nawabganj, Bareilly, Dal Bahadur (64) from Salon, Rae Bareli and Devendra Pratap Singh (54) from Amapur, Kasganj.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Lina Tiwari and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Raj Bhar also mourned the deaths.

Later, Chaudhary read out names of three former members and said the House should condole the demise of all those who lost their lives due to Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Speaker Hridaya Narain Dikshit and minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna, however, said the business advisory committee of the House had decided to take the obituary references of former members on another day. Later, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day after the members observed two-minute silence to mourn the deaths.

Meanwhile, SP members staged a dharna inside the assembly against the government over its “mismanagement” of the Covid-19 situation, price rise and other issues.

Wearing oxygen masks and carrying placards, Samajwadi Party MLAs and MLCs also raised slogans against the government.

SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap said, “We are protesting against the government that is anti-people. The SP always stands by the people and raises their voices. Unemployment, woes of farmers, women’s security, price rise, corruption and mismanagement of the Covid situation are some of the issues that we are raising.”

In a tweet in Hindi, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said, “We will tell everyone about the BJP’s lies and show the mirror to BJP workers.”

(With PTI inputs)