UP assembly budget session: Displeased speaker tosses headphones, adjourns House for 10 minutes

The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly was adjourned briefly on Friday, the fifth day of the budget session, as speaker Satish Mahana was displeased over the House witnessing an uproar on the issue of reservation in recruitment. Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana. (HT FILES)

“Are you supposed to run the House? Do you all want to run the House?” Mahana asked and then took off his headphones, tossing them aside. Pointing at the ruling party members whom he had asked to sit down, the speaker said, “I will get up for 10 minutes.” This happened around 11.35am when Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Ragini Sonkar questioned the government about reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in state-level recruitments.

Responding to the question, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna stated 47,000 positions have been filled since April 2017. These include 18,000 general category candidates, 2,081 (EWS), 9,580 Scheduled Castes, 447 Scheduled Tribes, and 17,295 OBC candidates.

Dissatisfied with the minister’s response, Sonkar asked a supplementary question, seeking further clarification on compliance with reservation.

Meanwhile, BJP member Ketki Singh stood up and tried to answer the SP lawmaker. Expressing displeasure with the ruling party members, the speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes.When the House resumed, both ruling party MLAs and Opposition members tried to pacify Mahana, praising him for his working style.

The Opposition members asked parliamentary and finance minister Suresh Khanna to recite poems to lighten the atmosphere. Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra remarked, “When you smile, the entire House smiles,” evoking laughter in the assembly.

Mahana said the behaviour of MLAs, even one of them, becomes a reflection on the image of all lawmakers.

“If one member plays cards on a tablet, people assume all do so,” he said, asking Kamal Akhtar to proceed with his question in the House. A total of 20 questions were taken up by the House and the ministers concerned replied to them.

Couplet brightens mood

As the House proceedings resumed, the Opposition and ruling party members tried to make the speaker happy.

On the request of Opposition members, parliamentary affairs and finance minister Suresh Khanna read out a couplet for Satish Mahana: “Aaj duniya ko yeh tarkeeb bata di jaye aur dushmani pyar ki lehron mein baha di jaye.”