UP assembly to award two legislators every year

LUCKNOW Experience, oratory skills, awareness about issues, presentation, quality of questions, decorum maintained by a member during unruly scenes in the House and tolerance towards other political parties will form the eligibility criteria for the selection of two members of the state legislative assembly for the Utkrishth Vidhayak Award (best legislator award) every year.

(File Photo)

“The UP Legislative Assembly will give the best legislator award to two members, one from the treasury benches and one from the opposition,” said Speaker Satish Mahana, after tabling of the first report of the rules committee (about the best legislator award) in the assembly here on Monday.

“We will depute a team that will look for names of eligible members on the basis of their conduct in the constituency and in the House. All the 403 members can apply for the award. This is UP Legislative Assembly’s initiative,” said the Speaker.

As per the report, a committee would consider the nominations for the award. It will unanimously take decision about the award and the Speaker’s decision will be final in case of lack of unanimity in the committee.

The committee will be headed by the Speaker of the assembly and have chief minister or his nominee, deputy chief minister, leader of opposition and minister for parliamentary affairs, a senior member and a senior journalist.

No court will have any jurisdiction to examine the decision of the committee.