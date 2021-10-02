Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP ATS arrests man from Kanpur in religious conversion racket
lucknow news

UP ATS arrests man from Kanpur in religious conversion racket

Published on Oct 02, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Dheeraj Jagtap was arrested in connection with a religious conversion racket case. (Picture for representation)
ANI | By hindustantimes.com

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a man from Kanpur in connection with a religious conversion racket case. Arrested Dheeraj Jagtap is a native of Maharashtra's Yavatmal.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, Dheeraj adopted Islam 10 years back and started converting others. He created Whatsapp groups "Revert', 'Rahab' and 'Dawah' to execute religious conversions and propagate radical messages. He was also an active member of the Islamic Youth Foundation.

Uttar Pradesh ATS said Dheeraj was actively involved in the nationwide racket of religious conversions. He used to make people convert to Islam on the pretext of providing jobs or money and sometimes by intimidating them.

ATS will produce him before the court on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested 14 people so far including Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, Maulana Umar Gautam, Mohammad Idrees Qureshi, Mohammad Salim and others in the nationwide religious conversion racket case. 

uttar pradesh maharashtra yavatmal
