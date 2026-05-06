UP ATS arrests two for alleged ISI-linked plot to target police

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two youths for allegedly plotting attacks on police establishments and other sensitive locations at the behest of Pakistan-based handlers linked to gangster networks and the ISI, officials said on Wednesday.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

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According to an official ATS statement issued on Wednesday, the arrests follow sustained intelligence inputs indicating that Pakistan-based terror networks were attempting to recruit Indian youths through Instagram and other social media platforms, radicalise them, and use them as sleeper cells to carry out attacks in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

The accused have been identified as Krishna Mishra (20), a resident of Kushinagar, and Daniyal Ashraf (23) from Barabanki. Mishra was arrested from Gorakhpur on Tuesday, while Ashraf was apprehended from Barabanki on Wednesday. An FIR has been registered at the ATS police station under relevant legal provisions.

ATS said both accused were in contact with Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti, along with associates identified as Abid Jatt and Hammad, who are suspected to have links with the ISI. Investigations revealed that the duo had been communicating with these handlers via video calls, voice notes, and group chats across social media platforms.

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{{^usCountry}} Electronic evidence recovered from their mobile phones includes screen recordings of video calls, WhatsApp group interactions with foreign numbers, and audio-visual material containing anti-India content. “The communications indicate efforts to incite attacks on police personnel and sensitive institutions,” the ATS said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Electronic evidence recovered from their mobile phones includes screen recordings of video calls, WhatsApp group interactions with foreign numbers, and audio-visual material containing anti-India content. “The communications indicate efforts to incite attacks on police personnel and sensitive institutions,” the ATS said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, officials said, Ashraf admitted to conducting reconnaissance of a police station in another state and sharing its video and location with the handlers. He also allegedly sought money and firearms to execute a terror attack. Investigators found that he had been instructed to print and paste posters of gangster Abid Jatt at prominent locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, officials said, Ashraf admitted to conducting reconnaissance of a police station in another state and sharing its video and location with the handlers. He also allegedly sought money and firearms to execute a terror attack. Investigators found that he had been instructed to print and paste posters of gangster Abid Jatt at prominent locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Material recovered from Mishra’s phone includes videos purportedly showing Pakistani handlers directing him and his associates to target uniformed personnel. One clip allegedly captures instructions to shoot a police officer and send back the video as proof. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Material recovered from Mishra’s phone includes videos purportedly showing Pakistani handlers directing him and his associates to target uniformed personnel. One clip allegedly captures instructions to shoot a police officer and send back the video as proof. {{/usCountry}}

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The ATS said the accused told investigators they were first contacted on Instagram, where they were promised fame and financial incentives in return for carrying out tasks. “They were told they would be made ‘heroes’ in India if they followed instructions,” the statement said.

From Ashraf’s possession, ATS recovered a 9 mm country-made pistol with four live cartridges and a mobile phone. From Mishra, a .315 bore firearm with two live cartridges and a mobile phone were seized.

The arrested accused have been produced before a competent court, and further legal proceedings are underway.

ATS officials said a deeper investigation is in progress to identify other members of the network and potential local collaborators.

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