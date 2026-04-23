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UP ATS arrests two suspects linked to ISI-backed module

According to an official statement, the ATS acted on specific intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based handlers using social media platforms to radicalise Indian youths and recruit them as sleeper operatives to disturb internal security and communal harmony.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 10:42 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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With the arrest of two suspects allegedly groomed online to carry out attacks in India, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday claimed to have foiled a suspected terror plot with alleged links to Pakistan’s ISI.

The ATS claimed that the duo was in contact with Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Aabid Jatt. (For representation)

According to an official statement, the ATS acted on specific intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based handlers using social media platforms to radicalise Indian youths and recruit them as sleeper operatives to disturb internal security and communal harmony.

The accused have been identified as Tubar Chauhan alias Hizbullah Ali Khan, 20, a native of Baghpat currently living in Meerut, and Sameer Khan, 20, a resident of Seemapuri in Delhi. Both were arrested after the inputs were corroborated, the statement said.

The ATS claimed that the duo was in contact with Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Aabid Jatt, allegedly operating at the behest of the ISI. The handlers are suspected to have used platforms such as Instagram to establish contact, offer financial inducements and gradually radicalise the youths.

The ATS said the accused had also issued threats to certain individuals under the directions of their handlers, with Pakistan-based operatives occasionally joining conference calls.

A case has been registered at the ATS police station in Lucknow under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The accused have been produced before a court, and their police custody remand will be sought for further interrogation. Officials said efforts are underway to trace other operatives and dismantle the wider network linked to the module.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP ATS arrests two suspects linked to ISI-backed module
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP ATS arrests two suspects linked to ISI-backed module
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