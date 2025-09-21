UP ATS nabs 3 Mumbai youths for misusing relief funds

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday night detained three youths from Bhiwandi city in Thane district, around 20 km from Mumbai, for allegedly misappropriating funds collected under the pretext of aiding Gaza war victims, senior police officials said on Sunday. olice said the trio used their UPI IDs and bank accounts to collect donations, including several lakhs routed from various districts of Uttar Pradesh. (Sourced)

UP Police additional director general (ADG), law & order, Amitabh Yash said the arrested suspects were identified as Mohammad Ayan Mohammad Hussain, 23, resident of Sahara Apartment near Tahera Marriage Hall; Abu Sufiyan Tajammul Ansari, 22 of Gulzar Nagar; and Zaid Notiyar Abdul Qadir, 22, from Vetal Pada, all residents of Bhiwandi.

According to the ADG, the accused launched a crowdfunding campaign on social media, posting emotional videos to solicit financial assistance for those affected by the Gaza conflict. “Taking advantage of the crisis, the accused collected millions of rupees through this campaign but did not send the entire amount to the war victims. Instead, a significant portion of the funds was used by the accused for illegal activities,” he said.

Police said the trio used their UPI IDs and bank accounts to collect donations, including several lakhs routed from various districts of Uttar Pradesh. The UP ATS is investigating how the funds were diverted and will seek custody remand for further questioning.

The case came to light after the ATS registered an investigation on August 27, 2025, under anti-terror and foreign funding laws. Officials said the operation reflects growing vigilance against illegal financial networks that exploit humanitarian crises for personal gain.

The ATS had been tracking the suspects since Friday. One youth was arrested from a flat in Gulzar Nagar locality, and he disclosed the identities of his accomplices, leading to the detention of the remaining two. The trio was presented at Shanti Nagar police station and UP ATS has secured their transit remand until September 24 for further legal proceedings. The suspects were wanted in case number 10/2025, registered at ATS police station in Lucknow.

Investigators are now examining the financial and online networks used by the accused and tracing possible intermediaries involved in diverting the funds. Officials said the operation highlights efforts to prevent exploitation of humanitarian campaigns for unlawful or anti-national activities.