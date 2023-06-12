U.P. BJP chief attends tiffin meeting to connect with cadre

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary met the party’s senior cadre in Lucknow over a luncheon meet, on Monday. Chaudhary and others shared tiffin (packed homemade food) while discussing ways to ensure continued engagement across generations.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and other party leaders at a tiffin meeting in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Such programmes called ‘tiffin meetings’ are being held in each assembly segment, where senior leaders bring home-made food packed in tiffins and share it, a move aimed at better bonding of the party’s cadre, especially ones who had roughed it out when the BJP was yet to gain a firm political foothold.

“We want to create policies factoring in views of the senior cadre. That’s because, today, if the BJP is powerful, much of the credit should go to the generation of senior cadre who contributed their experience and expertise to ensure the party’s rise,” UP BJP chief said at the tiffin meet.

Through such novel meets the BJP leadership is also subtly sending out a message to its cadre that it values the party’s old guard and their contributions, a move timed to guard against alienating the old guard and ensuring coordination between old and new cadres, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when the BJP will again look to UP for hat-trick of wins at the Centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today the party has been winning virtually everywhere. For the first time the BJP won in 196 Nagar Palikas. We have fulfilled commitments made by the party, including Ram Temple, abrogation of Article 370. That is why people have been supporting us. In 2012 assembly elections, the party got 17% votes in UP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls these went up to 41%, and in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, despite opposition unity, the party won 51% vote,” the UP BJP chief said.