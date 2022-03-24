UP: BJP gives final touches to Yogi govt 2.0, two deputy CMs likely

Yogi Adityanath was elected as the leader of the BJP’s legislative party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Senior leaders of the party, including Amit Shah, met in Lucknow, to complete the formalities, following which the announcement was made. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others.

The BJP leadership gave final touches to the government formation exercise in the state where it won a historic second term in the recently held Assembly election. The leadership is said to be considering several factors ranging from caste, age, regional balance and education among others, to decide on the members of the new cabinet.

According to reports, Adityanath’s cabinet may again have two deputy chief ministers. Outgoing deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, besides Baby Rani Maurya are seen among the top contenders for the posts.

Baby Rani Maurya, who from the Agra Rural seat, had resigned as Uttarakhand governor to fight the Assembly election.

Brijesh Pathak, a minister in the outgoing government, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and AK Sharma, a former bureaucrat considered close to Modi, are also being talked about as probable candidates for key positions, including deputy chief ministers if the party seeks to bring in new faces.

The BJP and its allies won 273 of the 403 seats, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government for a second consecutive time in the state.

( with inputs from PTI)