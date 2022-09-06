Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvind Giri passed away on Tuesday morning, reportedly, after he suffered a heart attack in his car at Sidhauli (Sitapur) while he was on way to Lucknow.

He was 65.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday condoled the demise of the BJP MLA.

“The demise of BJP MLA from Gola assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri district Arvind Giri ji is unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unfathomable loss. Om Shanti.”

Giri joined Samajwadi Party (SP) in 1993, won his first assembly elections in 2006 as SP candidate.