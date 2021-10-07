Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP BJP sends postcards to PM Modi on two decades of service
lucknow news

UP BJP sends postcards to PM Modi on two decades of service

The UP BJP cadre started writing postcards to PM Narendra Modi as part of the party’s ‘mere postcard PM ko’ initiative.
Top UP BJP leaders launched the postcard campaign, discussing various initiatives of PM Modi in their interaction with the cadre. (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:02 PM IST
By HT Corrrespondent

LUCKNOW: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre began writing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who completed two decades as public servant on Thursday. The activity is part of the party’s plan ‘mere postcard PM ko’ (my postcard to the PM).’

The UP BJP cadre, right from state level functionaries to booth-level, visited booths where they discussed the various bold initiatives undertaken by the PM.

Top leaders launched the campaign with BJP’s national vice president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh visiting Kanhaiya Madhavpur booth in Lucknow (west) assembly segment and party chief Swatantra Dev visiting another booth in Lucknow (east) assembly segment to discuss various initiatives of PM Modi.

“From scrapping Article 370 to introduction of CAA, surgical and air strikes to striking down the instant triple talaq divorce law, all has become possible due to PM Modi’s indomitable will and his desire to help the poorest of the poor,” the UP BJP leaders said during their interactions with the cadre at the booth level.

RELATED STORIES

UP BJP general secretary JPS Rathore said on the occasion party leaders and cadre across the state wrote postcards for the PM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Buzz about possible reshuffle in top UP bureaucracy as chief secretary empanelled for post at Centre

UP cops can’t find minister’s son, paste notice at his Lakhimpur Kheri house

Akhilesh for 2 crore compensation to deceased farmers’ families

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son summoned by UP police
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP