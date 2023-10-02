U.P. BJP vice president visits slum under ‘Seva Pakhwada’ drive

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh along with party’s Lucknow metropolitan unit president Anand Dwivedi and other party workers on Monday visited a slum (Jalalpur Basti) in Alamnagar here and made locals there aware of various public welfare schemes being run by the central and the Yogi governments for Dalits and the poor.

U.P. BJP vice president Pankaj Singh (with mic in hand) at a function in Lucknow. (Sourced)

While interacting with people at a ‘Chaupal’ there, Singh said the BJP government not only respected Dr Ambedkar but was also taking his legacy forward. “The government is working for the uplift of the last person of the society. Antyodaya’s dream of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay is also coming true,” he said.

“Today, people belonging to the scheduled castes also believe that the government is serious about their interests and is improving their lot through various welfare schemes. It was our leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took steps for the welfare of slum dwellers,” Singh said.

“Under ‘Seva Pakhwada’, a cleanliness campaign is also being continuously run by the party across the country. When our PM and other big leaders came out with brooms, the people of the opposition used to laugh. Everyone indulged in sarcasm but the PM did not stop,” the BJP leader said.

