UP Board HS, Inter Exams-2024: Evaluation completed in record time, results likely next month

PRAYAGRAJ: Despite the teachers’ agitation and boycott of the evaluation following the murder of a Varanasi teacher by a cop while on examination duty, the UP Board successfully completed the evaluation of 2.85 crore answer sheets of High School and Intermediate Examinations-2024 in a record 12 days, on Saturday. Now, the entire machinery is focused on preparing the results of more than 55 lakh students who had registered for the exams. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File)

“Quality education, cheating-free examinations, and fair evaluation have been the guiding principles of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. Through monitoring of all 259 evaluation centres from the command and control room established for the first time at the UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj, the evaluation work has been completed this time in a record 12 working days,” said Dibyakant Shukla, secretary, UP Board.

UP Board officials expect the results of the class 10 and class 12 exams to be declared within a month’s time, hopefully by the end of April. According to officials, after completing the evaluation of answer sheets at 259 centres spread across the state, the process of entering the candidates’ marks into computers has been expedited. After uploading the marks onto the mark sheets based on roll numbers, they will undergo cross-checking to eliminate any errors.

The marks of candidates whose records have not been uploaded will be updated upon receiving reports from their respective districts. After that, all candidates’ results will undergo final verification to ensure completion. Officials said that in the 2023 UP Board exams, no candidate’s result was left incomplete.

In total, 55,25,308 candidates were registered for the 2024 exams, with 29,47,311 students appearing for the high school examination and 25,77,997 for the intermediate examination.