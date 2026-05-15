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UP Board proposes bonus marks for outstanding sportspersons

According to the proposal sent to the state government for approval, students appearing in high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations may be awarded additional marks ranging from 5 to 20 based on their sporting achievements.

Published on: May 15, 2026 07:42 am IST
By K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has proposed a new policy to award bonus marks to outstanding sportspersons in the state, aiming to encourage students who excel at the state, national, and international levels.

The bonus marks will be granted only to students who have obtained valid certificates confirming their participation or achievements in recognised state, national, or international sporting events, provided the certificates are issued on or before January 31 of the examination year (FILE PHOTO)

According to the proposal sent to the state government for approval, students appearing in high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations may be awarded additional marks ranging from 5 to 20 based on their sporting achievements.

As per the proposed structure, five marks would be awarded for securing first, second, or third position at the state level. At the national level, seven marks are proposed for participation and 10 marks for winning first to third positions. At the international level, students may receive 15 marks for participation and up to 20 marks for securing a top-three position in international competitions, officials from the state secondary education department said.

The bonus marks will be granted only to students who have obtained valid certificates confirming their participation or achievements in recognised state, national, or international sporting events, provided the certificates are issued on or before January 31 of the examination year. The policy will not apply to candidates appearing in compartment examinations, officials added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

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