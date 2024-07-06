The regional offices of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, on Friday announced the release of scrutiny results of students who had appeared in its high school and intermediate examinations earlier this year. UP Board scrutiny results: 3,891 from Prayagraj zone get revised score

All the five regional offices at Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur had uploaded the results on the board’s official website--www.upmsp.edu.in, which was visible now, said board officials.

Additional secretary at the Prayagraj regional office Vibha Mishra said a total of 12,206 applications were received for scrutiny from its jurisdiction and out of which the marks of 3,891 students have been revised.

The results of High School and Intermediate Examination-2024 were declared by UP Board on April 20. At the time, the Board had sought applications for scrutiny from the candidates who believed to have scored lower than they had expected.

A total of 2,065 high school and 10,141 intermediate students had submitted applications at Prayagraj regional office for scrutiny following which the additional secretary had got the answer sheets scrutinised.

Board officials said that the roll numbers of only those candidates have been uploaded on the website whose marks have undergone changes following the scrutiny. The revised printed certificates/mark sheets of those students whose results have been revised will be sent to their schools through the district inspector of schools (DIOs) of their respective district. Such candidates will be able to get their revised mark sheets from there by returning the previously issued mark sheets/certificates to the principal, officials said.