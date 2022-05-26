Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Yogi 2.0 govt targets $1 trillion GDP state economy
Live

UP Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Yogi 2.0 govt targets $1 trillion GDP state economy

  • UP budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: The Uttar Pradesh government 2.0 is presenting its first annual budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath(PTI Photo)
Updated on May 26, 2022 11:48 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

UP budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: The Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 faces major challenges in resource mobilisation and expenditure as it presents its budget for 2022-23 in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. The size of the state budget is likely to be over 6 lakh crore. The state presented an annual budget of 5.50 lakh crore in 2021-2022. Its size went up to 5.66 lakh crore with the presentation of supplementary budgets. Interim budget for 2022-23 was indicated at over 6 lakh crore.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 26 May 2022 11:47 AM

    More than 5 lakh jobs created by investors' summit

    The finance minister said more than 5 lakh employment opportunities are being created through Investors' Summit held in 2018, reported Live Hindustan.

     

  • Thu, 26 May 2022 11:33 AM

    UP govt data indicates 2021/22 GDSP below 20 lakh crore

    In its advance estimates, the Directorate of Economic and Statistics of the Uttar Pradesh government has indicated the GSDP for 2021-2022 may remain at about 19.10 lakh crore.

  • Thu, 26 May 2022 11:31 AM

    720 crore for women's safety

    The Yogi Adityanath government will set aside 720 crore for women's safety in the state, the finance minister said.

  • Thu, 26 May 2022 11:30 AM

    5 international airports for UP

    Uttar Pradesh will soon have five international airports, the finance minister said. In addition, the state will also see construction of a Film City to woo filmmakers soon. 

    UP already has three functioning international airports - Lucknow, Varanasi and Khushinagar. In November last year prime minister Modi laid the foundation stone for another - in Greater Noida's Jewar. Domestic airports are in Agra, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Bareilly.

  • Thu, 26 May 2022 11:28 AM

    Challenge is to mobilise resources for expenditure

    "How the state government will mobilise additional resources to fund various items of expenditure in the budget remains a challenge. UP though is striving hard to accelerate its rate of growth, the current domestic and international situation also poses a challenge," professor Yashvir Tyagi, ex-head of the political science department at Lucknow University, told Hindustan Times.

  • Thu, 26 May 2022 11:27 AM

    $1 trillion economy target

    UP finance minister Suresh Khanna said the target is to make the UP economy $1 trillion in size, to help fulfill prime minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a $5 trillion economy.

  • Thu, 26 May 2022 11:25 AM

    Focus on infrastructure, jobs and women

    Earlier today finance minister Suresh Khanna said the focus of the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government's first budget since re-election would be creation of infrastructure, generation of employment opportunities, youth and women.

  • Thu, 26 May 2022 11:23 AM

    UP finance minister Suresh Khanna presents State Budget 

    Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna presents the State Budget 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up budget session yogi adityanath
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.