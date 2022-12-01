Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP bypoll 2022: Congress expels ex-MLA Nawab Khan for supporting BJP candidate in Rampur Sadar

UP bypoll 2022: Congress expels ex-MLA Nawab Khan for supporting BJP candidate in Rampur Sadar

lucknow news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 09:36 PM IST

Nawab Kazim Ali Khan alias Naved Miyan was expelled for six years for anti-party activities after reports surfaced of him supporting the BJP's candidate in Rampur Sadar, Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said.

The expulsion letter to Nawab Khan by the Congress party's UP unit. (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Congress party's Uttar Pradesh unit on Thursday expelled former MLA Nawab Kazim Ali Khan for backing the BJP candidate in the Rampur Sadar Assembly bypoll, party spokesperson Ashok Singh said.

Khan alias Naved Miyan was expelled for six years for anti-party activities after reports surfaced of him supporting the BJP's candidate in Rampur Sadar, Singh added.

“The disciplinary committee of the party has come to know that you are supporting the BJP candidate in the Rampur bypoll and this move comes under the ambit of indiscipline. Therefore, you are being expelled from the party for six years,” said a letter to Khan by Disciplinary Committee member Shyam Kishore Shukla.

The bypoll in Rampur Sadar was necessitated owing to the disqualification of the Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan as MLA following his conviction in a hate speech case. The five-time former MLA had unsuccessfully contested from the seat on a Congress ticket earlier this year.

Khan was also expelled from the party in 2016 for crossvoting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
uttar pradesh congress bjp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP