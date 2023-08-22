U.P. cabinet nod to buy 25 lakh smartphones for youths

In an obvious bid to woo the youth ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) cabinet on Tuesday approved buying of 25 lakh smartphones to be distributed to the youth under Swami Vivekanand Youth Empowerment Scheme. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath presiding over the state cabinet meeting in Lucknow on August 22. (HT photo)

It also decided to allow non-technical diploma holders and graduates to give a stipend of ₹9,000 per month to cover 10 lakh youths for one year in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also approved the scheme for running Atal Avasiya (residential) Schools coming up on the pattern of Navodaya Vidyalayas to provide free education to the children who lost their parents during Covid pandemic.

Briefing media persons, finance minister Suresh Khanna and agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said 25 lakh smartphones would be bought under the Swami Vivekanand Youth Empowerment Scheme.

“The scheme is valid for five years and covers youths pursuing courses in higher education, technical education, health education institutions or registered for skill development and ITI courses. The state government has made a provision of ₹3600 crore for the scheme in 2023-2024. Infosys has provided Springboard platform free through CSR commitment bringing 3900 courses platforms for the students,” Khanna said.

He further said under the Chief Minister’s Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, the state cabinet decided to allow non-technical diploma holders and graduates to get monthly apprenticeship of ₹9000 in private and government institutions.

Out of it, a sum of ₹4500 will be given by the Centre while the state government will contribute a sum of ₹1000 and the respective entrepreneurs will provide the remaining ₹3500.

The state government has also made a provision of ₹100 crore in the state’s annual budget for 2023-2024. The engineering and technical diploma holders are already covered under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme.

The minister said the Atal Avasiya (Residential) Schools were being set up with an objective of imparting education to 1,000 students (500 boys and 500 girls) in each of the 18 divisions of the state. He said the schools will work as the centres of excellence.

Khanna said Uttar Pradesh Bhawan Evam Anya Sannirman Kalyan Karmkar Kalyan Board would run the schools and bylaws had been worked out for the Atal Avasiya Vidyalya Samitis.

